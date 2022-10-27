NGOs question Penang govt’s sincerity in displaying draft local plan

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Forum, a group of non-governmental organisations, and the Consumers Association of Penang (CAP) today questioned the Penang government’s sincerity in getting public feedback on its development plan as it is claimed to be inaccessible to many residents.

“It is regrettable that the Penang Island Draft Local Plan 2030 is only being displayed at two locations on the island and during limited office hours when people are working,” Penang Forum steering committee said at a press conference, here, today.

“Roadshows should be conducted in at least five locations of populated areas as practised in other cities and municipalities, besides holding townhall sessions to encourage public viewing.

“Displaying the draft plan only during working hours means that those who are working have no chance to look at it. So this does not encourage public viewing, while it is not available during weekends,“ he added.

The press conference was also attended by CAP president Mohideen Abdul Kader, with the two civil society groups also claiming that the locations chosen to display the plan were not strategic.

Lim also requested that the Penang City Council (MBPP) make the plan freely available online and be posted on the MBPP website so that it is easily accessible and downloadable to property owners both in and outside Penang.

“We expect the Penang state government will want to do this due to its Competency, Accountability and Transparency tagline, as well as MBPP’s public spending towards making Penang a smart city,“ he said.

Lim also hoped for an extension of four weeks for the publicity period to gather public reviews on the Penang Island Draft Local Plan.

Last Thursday, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow unveiled this plan for Penang island, where he urged all stakeholders and individuals to provide feedback or objections to it.

The draft local plan is on display at Syed Al-Attas Mansion here and Makerspace in Balik Pulau from Oct 14 to Dec 13 this year. - Bernama