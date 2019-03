IPOH: A number of environmental NGOs are prepared to work closely with the Perak state government to replant trees as part of the conservation efforts in an area near Bukit Kledang, where the forest land had been illegally cleared.

Sahabat Alam Malaysia (SAM) researcher Meor Razak Meor Abdul Rahman said about 10,000 trees needed to be replanted on the 10 hectares that were illegally cleared involving land owned by the state government and Perbadanan Mentri Besar (MB Inc).

“We are volunteering our services to replant trees here, otherwise the state government will have to hire private companies to plant trees which will surely involve a high cost,“ he said, adding that replanting activities by NGOs would also help strengthen ties between the state leaders and local communities.

Earlier, Meor Razak visited the illegally cleared area together with the Association for the Protection of Natural Heritage of Malaysia (Peka) and Sahabat Alam Activists Association (Kuasa), today.

He said among the types of trees suitable for replanting in the affected areas were the meranti and keruing.

He also hoped that the state government could gazette the affected area as the Kledang Saiong Forest Reserve, although owned by the state and MB Inc.

MB Inc’s chief executive officer, Anuar Zainal Abidin, had said in a statement that works to restore the land structure included the construction of drains and replanting of trees to prevent erosion.

He said the Perak Land and Mines Department had also instructed those who had illegally cleared the land to carry out such remedial works. — Bernama