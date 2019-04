PUTRAJAYA: Fourteen Islamic NGOs today expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad over the government’s withdrawal from ratifying the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The NGOs, through their representative Abdul Rani Kulup Abdullah, president of Martabat Jalinan Muhibbah Malaysia (MJMM), handed over a memorandum expressing their thanks to Abu Bakar Yahya, political secretary to the Prime Minister, at the Perdana Putra building here.

Speaking to reporters later, Abdul Rani said the decision of the Prime Minister and the government was most apt in the interests of the well-being of the people and country.

Despite the demands of various quarters, Dr Mahathir decided to have Malaysia withdraw from ratifying the Rome Statute, an action that must be supported by the people, he said.

Dr Mahathir announced last Friday that Malaysia will withdraw from ratifying the Rome Statute due to confusion over the issue and insisted that the decision was made not because the treaty posed a danger to the country.

The Rome Statute is the treaty that established the ICC. It established four core international crimes: genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, and the crime of aggression. These crimes are not subject to any statute of limitation. — Bernama