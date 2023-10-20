NGOs to hold freedom for Palestine rally at Dataran Merdeka this Sunday

KUALA LUMPUR: In solidarity with the people of Palestine, Viva Palestina Malaysia (VPM) and Humanitarian Care Malaysia (MyCARE) will be holding a peaceful rally, Freedom for Palestine, at Dataran Merdeka this Sunday.

The rally’s committee member, Siti Jamilah Sheikh Abdullah said the gathering, scheduled to start at 10.30 am is expected to be attended by 30,000 people from various religious backgrounds.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference today, she said about 100 big bikers will gather and lend their support.

According to Siti Jamilah former Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar will be the guest of honour, along with other speakers such as church elder Goh Keat Peng, influencer Kavitha Sidhu and human rights activist Tan Zee Kin.

“Through the rally, I hope that we can raise awareness of the humanitarian crisis in Palestine and their struggle for freedom, justice and equality,” she said.

Meanwhile, VPM chairman Datuk Dr Musa Mohd Nordin who was present at the press conference said VPM and MyCARE will not be raising funds during the Freedom for Palestine rally.

“There will be no collection, and there is no ‘Tabung Kemanusian Palestine’ (Palestine Humanitarian Fund). So, security will ensure that this (fundraising) will not happen at the rally,” he said.

He also advised participants to adhere to the organiser’s instructions, use peaceful symbols that reinforce positive messages and bring water to stay hydrated.

“Use public transport because of the massive crowd, I also want to advise the crowd to avoid any form of violence or aggressive behaviour and not cause division or create conflict,” he added.-Bernama