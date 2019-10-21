Nibong Tebal MP collapses in House (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat session today took an unexpected turn when Datuk Mansor Othman (PH-Nibong Tebal) collapsed while debating the Budget 2020.

He was giving his speech when he started pausing and then collapsed.

Fellow parliamentarian Wong Chen (PKR-Subang), who was sitting next to him, grabbed him before he fell onto the ground.

Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Nga Kor Ming urged for any parliamentarians who were medical doctors to help administer first aid before medical help arrived.

Nga then called for a five-minute break.

Mansor was escorted out of the hall to the Dewan Rakyat clinic in a wheelchair and was seen conscious.

Moments later, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail who visited Mansor in the clinic told members of the press that Mansor was in stable condition.

“The doctor who checked him said Mansor could have suffered a syncopal attack. The syncopal attack is a temporary loss of consciousness usually related to insufficient blood flow to the brain,” she said.

Mansor was then believed to have been taken to the National Heart Institute (IJN) for further checks.