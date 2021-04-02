Nicky Gang: No report on Immigration personnel’s involvement - DG

KUALA LUMPUR: The Immigration Department has so far not received any information from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) on the involvement of its personnel in the case involving fugitive businessman, Datuk Seri Nicky Liow Soon Hee.

Its director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said the department is ready to cooperate with PDRM if its personnel were found to be involved in the country’s biggest money laundering syndicate, carried out by the ‘Nicky Gang’.

“If indeed there are personnel involved, we will not compromise. We are ready to cooperate with PDRM to help them complete the investigation,” he said after an integrated operation in Bukit Puchong here, early this morning.

Last Tuesday, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador revealed that 34 enforcement personnel were suspected of having links with the organised crime syndicate, led by Liow, 33, who is also the founder of Winner Dynasty Group which is headquartered in Setiawalk Puchong, Selangor.

On the operation, Khairul Dzaimee said 43 illegal immigrants comprising 33 Indonesians and 10 Bangladeshis were arrested in a raid that started at 12 midnight at an illegal settlement in a bush in Bukit Puchong.

“We believe that the settlement was built about six to seven years ago based on its condition, as well as the illegal electricity connections. The illegal immigrants moved to this area because they could no longer afford to pay their house rentals after losing jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

According to him, all those detained, aged between 25 and 50, were found to have committed various offences under the Immigration Act 1959/63, such as overstaying and not having any valid identification documents. -Bernama