Nicky Gang scam ring smashed with arrest of 68

KUALA LUMPUR: As fugitive Datuk Seri Nicky Liow Soon Hee remains in hiding, police crushed his billion ringgit scam network in a massive operation with the arrest of 68 suspects, including two Datuks Seri and six Datuks.

One of the Datuks Seri arrested was Liow’s younger brother.

The Macau scam syndicate, that was involved in loan shark activities, non-existent investment schemes and fraudulent online sales, was exposed after police uncovered scam cases and mule bank accounts linked to Liow’s company, Winner Dynasty Group.

Five other companies run by Liow’s younger brother and several of his friends that were in alliance with the Winner Dynasty Group and laundered money were also identified by police.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said 34 officers from enforcement agencies, including the police, who were conspirators of the syndicate, have also been identified and are being investigated for their involvement.

He said other high-ranking government officials involved was a former deputy public prosecutor who was arrested last week.

Abdul Hamid said the ex-court official was the “conduit” who recruited senior officials of enforcement agencies to cooperate with the syndicate.

“Our investigations show that Liow has a net worth of about RM1 billion. He is still in the country,” he said at a press conference in Bukit Aman yesterday.

“He managed to transfer a large amount of cash to international accounts after getting wind that police were after him. We suspect this happened because information was leaked by a mole in the police force. This is an act of betrayal by police personnel and we will take stern action. Not disciplinary action, which is secondary, but action in accordance with the law.”

Abdul Hamid said the syndicate mainly targeted victims in China by offering investment schemes and promising high returns.

He said the operation, codenamed Ops Pelican 3.0, involved 220 police personnel from the Johor CID, Johor commercial crimes investigations department and the General Operations Force.

It was launched in Selangor and the Klang Valley on March 20 and ended on Sunday.

Abdul Hamid said 70 raids were conducted and police arrested 68 out of 118 people who were checked.

He added 48 suspects comprising 42 men and six women are in detention under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012.

Eighteen of them are Chinese nationals. Also held were the two Datuks Seri and six others including a woman, who holds a Datuk title.

Naming the syndicate the “Nicky Gang”, he said police also seized more than RM773,000 in local and foreign currency and eight luxury cars, including a Bentley and Rolls Royce worth a total of RM6.67 million.

A Glock 17 pistol with nine rounds of ammunition was also seized from a suspect.

Abdul Hamid said 41 bank accounts with more than RM4 million were frozen and 35 cars worth RM8.86 million were impounded under provisions of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

He said the bank accounts and cars were linked to 21 individuals and 16 entities, including the Winner Emperor Worldwide Foundation and Nicky Liow Integrity Organisation.