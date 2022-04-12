Nicky Liow claims trial to 26 counts of laundering RM36mil

PETALING JAYA: Former fugitive Liow Soon Hee, also known as Nicky Liow, was today charged with 26 counts of money laundering involving a sum of RM36 million, Malay Mail reports.

Liow, 34, pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to him, before Sessions Court judge Helina Sulaiman.

Yesterday, Federal police commercial crimes investigation department (CCID) director commissioner Datuk Kamarudin Md Din said Liow was arrested after he turned up at the CCID headquarters on Jalan Tun Razak.

Police launched a massive hunt for Liow after his multi-million ringgit scam racket was exposed by top police crime buster commissioner Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay when he served as Johor police chief in April last year.

Over 65 members of the syndicate which Liow masterminded were arrested at the time.

Weeks after he went into hiding, Liow also lost his Datuk Seri title after the Pahang royal palace revoked it.