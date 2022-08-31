Niece arrested for stealing aunty’s jewelleries

PETALING JAYA: Police detained a 40-year-old woman for allegedly stealing her aunty’s jewelleries worth RM77,500.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said the suspect was detained at Jalan Besar Taman Dagang in Ampang.

Upon interrogation, the suspect also admitted that she had stolen the jewelleries to pay off her Ah Long debt.

He said the complainant, a 64-year-old woman, had lodged a report on Aug 28 that her jewelleries kept in her bedroom had gone missing.

A police team subsequently picked up the suspect at 7pm yesterday.

“The suspect is the niece of the complainant,” he added.