Nigerian man kidnapped for refusing to share proceeds from love scam

KUALA LUMPUR: A Nigerian man who refused to share with his accomplices proceeds obtained from victims of a Love Scam syndicate was kidnapped by his countrymen in Batu Caves last Saturday.

However, he was rescued by the police last Monday following raids at two hotels, in Mahkota Cheras and in Selayang.

The victim, aged 32, was reported to have been kidnapped by six Nigerian men in two Honda City cars.

Gombak district police chief ACP Samsor Maarof said in the raid in Mahkota Cheras, police arrested three men and a woman, while another two men were arrested in Selayang.

“All those arrested are Nigerians, aged between 21 and 35. The victim was found safe,” he said yesterday.

He said the Nigerian who was kidnapped had valid travel documents, while the six who were arrested did not possess valid travel documents.

It was found that the victim was kidnapped for refusing to distribute US$49,000 (RM206,559) which they had obtained through the Love Scam activities, he added.

Meanwhile, Samsor said six men, aged between 18 and 36, were detained in connection with several housebreaking and robbery cases in raids in Rawang last Monday.

Three of those detained had previous records for crime and drug-related offences, he said, adding that police were looking for two other members of the gang. — Bernama