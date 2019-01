IPOH: A Nigerian student and a local trader pleaded not guilty in the magistrate’s court here today for cheating a woman of more than RM8,000 early this month.

Egbule Ewere, 25, a male student of a private college, and Adzatul Natasyah Adnan, 24, made the plea before magistrate Nur Melati Diana Abdul Wahab.

They were jointly charged with cheating Nur Hidayah Abdullah, 29, by deceiving the woman into believing there was a parcel for her, which actually did not exist, and that she had to pay a certain amount for the release of the parcel which was being held by the Customs Department.

This prompted Nur Hidayah to bank-in RM8,500 into a Hong Leong bank account belonging to one Woon Lee Foong.

Ewere and Adzatul Natasyah were charged with committing the offence at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Perempuan Perak here, at about 3.30pm last Jan 4.

They were charged under Section 420 of the Penal Code and face an imprisonment of up to 10 years and whipping, and are also liable to fine, if found guilty.

Adzatul Natasyah was allowed bail of RM5,000 in one surety and also ordered to report herself at the nearest police station once a month.

Bail was not allowed for Ewere. He and Adzatul Natasyah were represented by lawyer G. Harbhajan Singh.

Meanwhile, in the same court, Ewere was also charged, with a Nigerian man, Okafor Stephen, 24, who works as a retaurant assistant, with not having valid travel documents.

They were charged with committing the offence at the Commercial Criminal Investigation Division of the Ipoh district police headquarters at 12.08pm last Jan 11.

They were not allowed bail and the court set Feb 8 for mention. — Bernama