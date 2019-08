PETALING JAYA: Twenty Nigerians were brought to the Magistrate’s Court today, under heavy guard, to face charges including attacking police during a raid at Flora Damansara apartment here last month.

The men aged between 22 and 38 claimed trial to the charges read out in English.

In the dock were Onorwu Chimuanyi Vincent, Augustine Ekene Okora, Onyeikpe Uzoma Onyekachi, Ndubuisi Osuagwu, Uchenna Stanley Ayozie, Chibuzo Kingsley Orji, Onyiyedi George Oboduagy, Eberredu Daniel Chima, Okeke Charses, Obilor Macdennis Chinemerem, Osuji Chimobi, and Chinedu Aligwe.

Another eight were Kabuye Christian, Nwokenna Tochukwu Nwabueze, Chibuzo Goodluck, Okeke Chinedu Darling Ton, Charlse Uche Anyanwy, Ususledrock Onyedikachi, Mathew Kelechi Cletus and Anoka.

Ten of the men - Onorwu, Augustine, Onyeikpe, Ndubuisi, Uchenna, Chibuzo, Onyiyedi, Eberredu, Okeke and Obilor stand accused of rioting and face up to two years in jail or a fine or both, if convicted, under Section 147 of the Penal Code.

All 20 are accused of voluntarily causing hurt to inspector S. Logenthiran, corporal Mohd Farid Zakaria, lance corporal Idris Ismail and lance corporal Mohamad Shah Rizal Abu Hanifah while the officers were carrying out their duty.

If convicted they may be jailed up to three years or fined, or both, under Section 332 of the Penal Code.

The men are also accused of assaulting the four cops, under Section 353 of the Penal Code, which carries two years imprisonment or a fine or both upon conviction.

The offences were allegedly committed at Blok F, Pangsapuri Flora Damansara at 11.12pm on July 25.

Meanwhile, six of the men allegedly overstayed in the country, as charged under Section 15(4) of the Immigration Act 1965/63 which carries a maximum fine of RM10,000 or up to five years imprisonment or both upon conviction.

Fourteen others allegedly entered Malaysia illegally, as charged under Section 6(3) of the Immigration Act, which carries a maximum fine of RM10,000 or up to five years imprisonment and whipping upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Hakim Amir Abdul Hamid appeared for the prosecution while lawyers M. Tharuma Ratnam, Dinesh Ramachandran and Siti Rohaya Mohd Tajudin represented the Nigerians.

Magistrate Mohamad Ikhwan Mohd Nasir did not grant bail and set Sept 5 for remention.

On July 27, Bernama reported that cops from Petaling Jaya District Police Headquarters’ commercial crime investigation department were attacked while attempting to detain a Nigerian man believed to be involved in an “African scam”. — Bernama