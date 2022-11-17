Night market trader fined RM10,000 for sending obscene communication

MALACCA: A night market trader was fined RM10,000 by the Ayer Keroh Sessions Court here today after he pleaded guilty to two counts of improper use of network facilities by sending obscene communications through the Whatsapp application.

Judge Darmafikri Abu Adam meted out the fine of RM5,000 on each count, in default three months jail, on Md Azrin A. Hamid, 44.

On both charges, Md Azrin was charged with knowingly initiating the transmission of obscene pictures to a woman using the Whatsapp application with the intention of annoying others.

He was charged with committing both offences between 8.27 pm and 8.59 pm on July 25, 2017.

The charges were framed under Section 233 (1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and punishable under Section 233 (3) of the same law which a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to a year, or both, and is also liable to a further fine of RM1,000 for every day during which the offence is continued after conviction.

Prosecuting officer from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) Nur Nazhzilah Mohammad Hashim prosecuted, while Md Azrin was unrepresented. - Bernama