Night market traders want authorities to address illegal dumping issue

PASIR GUDANG: Night market traders at Jalan Cenderai 17, Taman Megah Ria, Masai here have urged the local authorities to take immediate action to address the illegal dumping issue that has been lingering for the last five years.

Johor Bahru District Malay Night Market Traders Association chairman Mohd Yusof Pet said the problem not only caused public discomfort but also posed a threat to the health of traders and visitors.

“We had to endure the stench when doing our business and risk losing our customers. Some of them even cancelled their plan to buy from us after seeing that the goods sold were infested with flies,” he told reporters when met at the night market yesterday.

Mohd Yusof, 63, claimed that despite various efforts to channel complaints to the authorities, the issue has yet to be resolved, thus affecting the traders’ source of income.

“For example, a few weeks ago when the pile of rubbish was so high, the relevant party only collected half of it and left the rest behind. So, when the rubbish dumpers saw that no action had been taken, they just continue to throw their rubbish here,” he said.

As such, Mohd Yusof, who is representing 249 traders at the night market, hoped the authorities would take stern action against those responsible, in addition to installing CCTVs in the area to identify the perpetrators.

Ayam percik seller, Ahmad Zain, 50, said the pile of rubbish in front of his stall made visitors feel disgusted and did not want to stop by because there were too many flies.

“When customers were uncomfortable, it affected our income. I tried to install fly traps but there are still a lot of flies,” he said.

Another trader, Oor Bee Shoo, 60, said apart from spoiling the scenery, the rubbish also attracted various pests and wild dogs to the area.

Earlier, a check by Bernama found that the distance between the illegal dumpsite and the night market was less than five metres and the rubbish pile was as high as the market tents. — Bernama