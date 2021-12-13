Nightclub worker stabs himself to death

KUALA LUMPUR: Staff of a nightclub watched in horror when a colleague’s behaviour changed dramatically before he grabbed a knife and stabbed himself to death at their workplace at Taman Usahawan, Kepong here, early today.

The 49-year-old man who suffered multiple stab wounds to his right thigh was found dead by police at the Bistro Club on Jalan Metro Perdana Barat 2.

Sentul police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai (pix) said police were alerted to the case at about 4am and went over to the premises where the victim who was shirtless and clad in a pair of jeans was lying on the ground in a pool of blood.

He said investigations at the scene revealed that the victim and his two colleagues were having alcoholic drinks at the premises after the club closed for business at about 12am.

Beh said a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera that captured the incident showed the man grabbing a knife at the club before he stabbed himself in the right thigh, leaving his colleagues startled.

He said moments later, the man collapsed and his colleagues called for an ambulance.

He said to determine the real cause of death, the victim’s body was sent to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital mortuary for a post mortem.

Beh said the case is classified as sudden death and did not point to foul play for now.

He urged those with information on the case to call Sentul police at 03-40482222 or the KL police hotline at 03-2115 9999