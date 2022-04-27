Nightclubs given green light to resume business

PETALING JAYA: Activities under the negative list of the National Security Council standard operating procedures (SOP) will be dropped from May 15, says the Health Ministry.

This includes nightclubs, which were not allowed to operate since the start of the Movement Control Order (MCO) due to physical distancing requirements.

“That is the only institution still in the negative list, so I think you can understand,” said Khairy, when asked if nightclubs specifically would be allowed to reopen.

“We had a discussion session with the owners of the (nightclub) premises, and there are several protocols which we suggested, and which they too suggested to us these protocols, we will bring to the NSC to be finalised.

“Which is why I said that for the negative list, premises which are still under the negative list will only be enforced on May 15. There is some time for us to finalise the protocols so that the customers of the premises are safe when they go to such premises,” he added later.