Nightclubs operating during RMCO will have licences suspended

KUALA LUMPUR: Nightclubs and other entertainment centres that are prohibited from operating during the recovery movement control order (RMCO) will have their licences suspended if they defy this order.

Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government was aware that many of these premises continue to operate during this period, with scores of people being arrested almost on a daily basis for visiting these locations.

“Nightclubs and entertainment centres are still in the negative list. As such, the Housing and Local Government Ministry and local authorities will step up monitoring and enforcement on these premises that operate during the RMCO.

“This includes suspending their business licences,” he said in a press conference in Parliament, here today.

“The special task force on RMCO compliance will also take action against premises owners and the public who continue to defy government standard operating procedures (SOPs),” he added.

Ismail Sabri said on Monday alone, of the total 80 individuals arrested by the police for violating the RMCO, 37 were nabbed for visiting pubs and nightclubs, with the remaining 43 detained for ignoring social distancing.

The 37 arrests were further addition to the hundreds already nabbed for the same offence in the past weeks, including 383 on Sunday alone.

Ismail Sabri said the government and the authorities have also received numerous reports on a lack of social distancing in restaurants, which was the top most complaint by the public.

He urged restaurant operators to take note of this issue to avoid action being taken against them.

“Please abide by all government SOPs. We also hope the public will act as our eyes and ears to report to us on any actions that are violating our guidelines,” he said.

On congestion in shopping malls, Ismail Sabri encouraged specific shop owners to limit the number of customers allowed into their stores at any one time.

“Perhaps, the stores can provide turn numbers. Previously, many business premises had also implemented similar policies,” he added.