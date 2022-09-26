Nik Abduh admits state govt agencies helped out in children’s wedding ceremony

PETALING JAYA: Nik Mohamad Abduh Nik Abdullah Aziz has admitted that Kota Bharu City Council (MPKB) did help out the Bachok MP during his children’s wedding yesterday.

His admission came following DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng’s claims that the Bachok MP, had allegedly abused his position by requesting government services for the wedding.

Lim had urged the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to probe the matter.

In a Facebook posting today Nik Abduh admitted to getting help from MPKB, the Works Department and police and expressed gratitude over the services rendered, including overseeing traffic flow during the two weddings that were attended by about 10,000 guests.

“MPKB prepared rubbish bins for waste management and ensured cleanliness of the venues. I also would like to thank the 500 volunteers who helped make the event a success,“ Nik Abduh posted.

The function was held at the car park that served Masjid Tok Guru and Sekolah Menengah Agama (Arab) Darul Anuar in Pulau Melaka, Kelantan.

MPKB yesterday said they had received Nik Abduh’s written request seeking help and services for the weddings but did not confirm if they would comply.