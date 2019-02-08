Nik Abduh arrives at MACC HQ to give statement

KOTA BARU: PAS Central Committee member Nik Mohamad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz (pix) was at the Kelantan Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters here today to give his statement over an allegation that several leaders of the opposition party had received a total of RM90 million suspected to be money from the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) state investment fund.

Nik Mohamad Abduh, who is Bachok Member of Parliament, arrived alone at the Kelantan MACC headquarters in Jalan Lundang here at about 10.20am and was led into the building by two MACC officers.

Yesterday, a news portal reported that three politicians are expected to be questioned by the MACC today on the matter.

The three politicians are reported from various parties, including PAS and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah). — Bernama