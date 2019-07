KUALA LUMPUR: A former non-executive director of SRC International Sdn Bhd said he signed three request letters for fund transfer totalling RM50 million involving the company and two of its subsidiaries on the orders of then SRC chief executive officer Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil (pix).

Datuk Suboh Md Yassin, 68, said so when referred to three fund transfer request letters by deputy public prosecutor Datuk Ishak Mohd Yusoff relating to three bank transactions of RM40 million, RM5 million and RM5 million from SRC to Gandingan Mentari Sdn Bhd and Ihsan Perdana Sdn Bhd between Dec 24, 2014 and Feb 6, 2015.

Ishak: Why did you sign the fund transfer request letters?

Suboh: I was asked by Nik Faisal to sign.

Ishak: So you just obeyed?

Suboh: Yes, I did, on Nik Faisal’s advice.

Continuing his testimony as the 42nd prosecution witness in Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s trial which entered its 30th day, he said he never questioned Nik Faisal about the matter (fund transfer request letters) as the CEO was responsible for SRC’s financial affairs and administration.

On why RM5 million from Gandingan Mentari was transferred to Ihsan Perdana, he replied, “that was supposedly for corporate social responsibility (CSR)”.

Suboh who is now retired said he also signed two Directors’ Circular Resolutions.

The resolutions were about the appointment of Ihsan Perdana as the coordinating company for SRC’s CSR programmes, and payment ratification by Gandingan Mentari to Ihsan Perdana on SRC’s behalf.

Suboh, who is among the key witnesses in the case said he signed the two resolutions in Bangkok, Thailand, as directed by Nik Faisal.

“These documents were given to me when I was in Bangkok, Thailand. Nik Faisal contacted me and told me that he had some unfinished business related to CSR, meaning there were some documents that needed to be completed.

“So he sent a Thai man named ‘Kun’ to deliver the documents and asked me to sign them. Nik Faisal’s signatures were there but the columns for the date were blank,“ Suboh said, adding, he handed the documents back to Kun after putting down his signatures.

Najib, 66, is facing three charges of criminal breach of trust, one charge of power abuse and three counts of money laundering involving SRC funds totalling RM42 million.

Trial continues before justice Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali. — Bernama