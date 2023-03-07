Nik Nazmi: 80 pct of RM100 mln channelled to flood victims in Kelantan

TUMPAT: Eighty per cent of the RM100 million allocated under the compassionate cash aid (BWI) programme has been distributed to the flood victims in Kelantan, said Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

He said it involved a total of 73,328 heads of household (KIR) from 10 districts in the state affected by the 2022/2023 northeast monsoon (MTL) floods.

“The aid was distributed physically and also using the electronic transfer (EFT) method to those who are confirmed eligible by the disaster operations control centres (PKOB).

“To date, a total of 61,864 KIR have received this BWI which is about 80 per cent of the total allocation and the rest will be distributed from time to time. So far, only 11,464 KIR have not yet received BWI,“ he told Bernama and RTM at the BWI distribution programme for Tumpat district at Dewan Mak Jah, Pasir Pekan here today.

Also present was Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob.

Meanwhile, Ahmad said the Kelantan government expressed its appreciation to the federal government for the assistance that had been channelled to the flood victims in the state.

“Hopefully, this aid can ease the burden of those affected,“ he said.

A recipient, Kariah Bakar, 54, who is also a single mother from Kampung Pulau Raja, said the aid showed that the government gave high priority to the people’s welfare.-Bernama