Nik Nazmi: AtoZero Asean Summit, IGEM 2023 to create platform for net-zero agenda

KUALA LUMPUR: The inclusion of AtoZero Asean Summit and Exhibition in the International Greentech and Eco Products Exhibition and Conference Malaysia (IGEM) 2023 creates a bigger platform to accelerate the nation’s net-zero agenda.

Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said the event which is the first to be organised at Asean level, drives dialogue on leadership, investment and innovation in this region’s pursuit of net-zero carbon emission.

“For ASEAN to be a determining factor in the just energy transition, we need to discuss and reach consensus on pressing and pertinent topics such as regional inter-connectivity partnerships, energy storage, carbon capture, green financing, hydrogen economy and ASEAN future grid among others.

“This three-day programme will see more than 100 experts in the field from around the world share their views through dialogue and net-zero carbon sharing,” he told Bernama at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC), here today.

IGEM 2023 themed ‘Race Towards Net Zero: Leadership For Climate Action’ and held from Oct 4 to 6 here was officiated by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusoff today.

Nik Nazmi said this year, the IGEM also offers various technologies, low carbon solutions, cycling impact which will benefit businesses that look forward to adopt it or finding partners in the industries.

“Whereas for the public, they can also come to see the product and technologies. In fact, they can also immediately implement it to accelerate in the race to net-zero,” he added.

IGEM 2023 is also hosting several conferences on topics such as energy efficiency, carbon market, planetary health, low-carbon mobility, hydrogen economy, water, environment, circular economy, technologies in environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) and green incentives.

The event also features the much-in-demand business networking sessions organised by the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) and MGTC.

The IGEM 2023 is expected to exceed over RM4 billion in business leads and received more than 40,000 visitors from over 40 countries. -Bernama