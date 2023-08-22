Nik Nazmi: Civil servants now allowed to wear batik, not just on Thursdays

KUALA LUMPUR: The flexibility of wearing batik on other workdays, not just on Thursdays, provides comfort to civil servants in adapting to the change in the temperature at their workplace as set by the government.

Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad in a statement today said that it also aligns with the government’s efforts to conserve electricity usage, support energy efficiency initiatives, and boost the development of the Malaysian batik industry.

He said the Cabinet had agreed to grant federal civil servants permission and flexibility to wear batik clothing during workdays, and not just on Thursdays.

“The decision takes into account the climate in this country and the government’s commitment to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emission as early as 2050 by reducing the carbon footprint from electricity consumption,” he said.

Nik Nazmi said the change in the dress code would also be extended to all members of Parliament and senators.

According to Nik Nazmi, he presented the Memorandum of the Cabinet on the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act (EECA) on Aug 2.

Also presented were General Circular Number 2 of 2014: Guidelines for Energy Conservation Methods in Government Offices and Premises, which among other things, set the temperature in government buildings and premises to be kept between 24 to 25 degrees Celsius.

Earlier today, the Public Service Department issued a Service Circular on the Wearing of Malaysian Batik Attire During Working Hours for Federal Public Service Officers, dated Aug 21, 2023, stating that all federal civil servants are required to don Malaysian batik on Thursdays while wearing batik on other working days is encouraged. -Bernama