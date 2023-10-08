Nik Nazmi: Construction of wells must comply with requirements, guidelines

PUTRAJAYA: Any construction of wells for groundwater extraction should comply with the requirements and guidelines of the authorities because there is a risk of high metal content in the soil which is harmful to health.

Referring to Kelantan Deputy Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah's statement that the people of the state can dig their own wells if the water supplied by Air Kelantan Sdn Bhd (AKSB) is not satisfactory, Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (pix) said it is an irresponsible and alarming statement.

“Kelantan’s water supply is indeed problematic with the majority of the state’s population not being supplied with clean and quality water,“ said Nik Nazmi, who also received various complaints regarding water supply every time he visited Kelantan.

In a statement today, Nik Nazmi said he through his ministry would continue to monitor the water situation in Kelantan and reiterated the commitment of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the Madani government to resolve the issue of water supply in Kelantan.

According to media reports, Mohd Amar reportedly said that the water issue facing the people of Kelantan is not a big problem, rather those who are affected by the water problem can understand the situation and are able to manage it by digging wells or constructing tube wells.

Nik Nazmi was previously reported as saying that Putrajaya did not rule out the possibility of restructuring or taking over AKSB if efforts to solve the water problem in the state were unsuccessful and failed to get cooperation (from the state).

Anwar on June 18 had announced an allocation of RM500 million to overcome the water problem in Kelantan, which is an additional allocation to the RM1 billion fund announced in May 2023 provided by the federal government for Kelantan to deal with its water problem. -Bernama