Nik Nazmi: Draft bill on energy efficiency and conservation at study stage

PUTRAJAYA: The draft of the bill (RUU) on energy efficiency and conservation is still at the study stage of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change (NRECC), said its minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (pic).

He said many countries have adopted the law on energy efficiency and conservation, such as the United Kingdom (UK) where all electrical appliances in the country are energy efficient, which saw the energy demand in the country having decreased consistently for 20 years.

“When there is energy-efficient electrical equipment, the government does not need to build power plants that require huge costs,“ he told reporters after launching the Malaysia Energy Literacy Programme (MELP) here today.

Prior to this, it was reported that the government was enacting a bill for more comprehensive coordination and effective regulation by the Energy Commission

About the MELP, Nik Nazmi said it will be a national initiative with a specific agenda to increase people’s sensitivity and make them more knowledgeable about the energy industry.

He said the programme, carried out in collaboration with Tenaga Nasional Bhd and various stakeholders, is aimed at fostering people’s awareness in understanding the importance of energy and playing a role in managing energy towards producing energy-sensitive consumers.

“When we can increase the people’s knowledge on energy resources, we are able to react using energy efficiently, contribute to energy sustainability, take good care of the environment and move towards the future sustainably,“ he said. - Bernama