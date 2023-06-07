Nik Nazmi: Energy transition among Malaysia’s focus at UNFCCC COP 28

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will focus on energy transition and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions at the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC COP 28) to be held in Dubai from Nov 30 to Dec 12.

Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (pix) said apart from that, Malaysia would also be focusing on its preparation to execute matters relating to carbon markets, climate financing, biodiversity conservation and climate adaptation.

“We have made some big announcements, (including on) the increase of our target for renewable energy capacity to 70 per cent by 2050 which was announced two months back. We have accelerated our renewable energy transition, so we will continue announcing when we come to the right point,” he told a press conference here today.

Earlier, Nik Nazmi chaired a meeting of the Climate Change Advisory Panel, which is entrusted with providing advice and guide to the country’s delegation to UNFCCC COP 28.

At the same event, Nik Nazmi also presented letters of appointment to 34 members of the panel, comprising individuals with expertise in the field of climate change and representatives of various sectors, including ministries, government-linked investment companies, utility companies, industry members and experts in academic and non-academic fields.

The advisory panel will contribute ideas and views based on six main clusters, namely economy and finance; trade and industry; natural resources; energy; sustainable development; and technology and innovation.

”The establishment of this advisory panel is part of the ministry’s efforts to ensure that the country’s participation at UNFCCC COP 28 will bring benefits and value-add to the country,” he said.

Asked on electric vehicle (EV) development in the country, Nik Nazmi said the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) is the main ministry in charge of the EV task force, which includes the Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Ministry (NRECC).

“Recently, (MITI) minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz upgraded the membership for all ministers. The Ministry of Local Government Development, NRECC, MITI and various other ministries need to collaborate better.

“The membership is now for ministers, so meetings have been held one or two weeks before to show the seriousness that we have for this (EV development),” he said. -Bernama