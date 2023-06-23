Nik Nazmi: Industries should seek ways to improve sustainable practices

KUALA LUMPUR: Industries should continue to seek ways to improve sustainable practices towards embracing the green economy, said Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

He said the industries could also benefit through innovations in production processes and effective energy usage, which can reduce business costs while safeguarding the environment.

“The government has also introduced various initiatives to encourage industries to ramp up environmental conservation which include funding to promote research and development in green technologies, training programmes and incentives to reduce a negative impact on the environment.

“But we also realise that ultimately, the best way forward is for businesses and industries themselves to realise that sustainability is the way forward,“ he said in his opening remarks at the Prime Minister’s Hibiscus Award (PMHA) Presentation Ceremony here yesterday.

Furthermore, he said institutions such as the PMHA is an important platform to recognise industry players especially the private sectors, for their pursuit towards best practices and sustainability.

Commenting on the award presentation ceremony, Nik Nazmi said the awards will serve as an inspiration for all industries to continue striving towards environmental sustainability.

“I would like to again congratulate the recipients of the PMHA 2021/2022. May this just be the beginning of even better things for you all on your sustainability journey.

“I trust that the remarkable achievements of these companies will inspire others to emulate their success for the benefit of our cherished nation and our planet,“ he said.

At the event, Bakun Hydro Power Generation was awarded the highest honour, bagging the Challenge Trophy in the PMHA 2021/2022.

A total of 22 companies also achieved exceptional and excellent achievement during the 2021/2022 cycle in the Excellent Achievement Award category.

They include Heraeus Materials (M) Sdn Bhd, Petronas Dagangan Berhad and Hengyuan Refining Company Berhad, among others.

For the Special Project Award category, the winners were gold recipient, Top Glove Sdn Bhd (Factory 30), followed by Petronas Gas Berhad Regasification Terminal Sg. Udang (silver) and Lotte Chemical Titan (M) Sdn Bhd (bronze) for showcasing the best environmental project. - Bernama