Nik Nazmi: Malaysia keeps ‘no nuclear policy’ stance on power generation

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia continues to keep its ‘no nuclear policy’ stance when it comes to power generation, said Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (pix).

Speaking at the National Energy Transition Roadmap: Navigating the Energy Transition, What’s Next for Malaysia? programme here today, Nik Nazmi said the government recognised the potential of small modular reactors (SMR) but did not plan to explore nuclear power generation following concerns over environmental issues.

“Small modular reactors are different than the big ones like Hiroshima or Chernobyl.

“You need to convince the public, and I think that is something that we have not done yet at this moment. So we are not exploring nuclear anytime soon,“ he said at the roundtable session of the programme. -Bernama