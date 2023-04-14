Nik Nazmi: Ministry preparing for possibility of haze happening

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change is preparing for the possibility of a haze occurring following the current hot weather in Peninsular Malaysia.

Its minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said among the measures being taken are monitoring the vulnerable areas such as peatland, flammable areas and other sites often prone to open burning.

“There is a possibility of (haze occurrence) and we (the ministry) will hold a meeting on this issue soon.

“Actually, we already have a system in place, but in the past two or three years due to Covid-19 there were less problems and industrial activities were also reduced, but now things have returned to normal so we are ready to face the phenomenon,“ he told reporters after an iftar event here today.

Nik Nazmi said the ministry was also making preparation in terms of water supply and working with the Fire and Rescue Department, should there be shortage of water supply due to less rainfall.

Bernama yesterday reported that Peninsular Malaysia is currently experiencing a heat wave phenomenon following warming of the earth’s surface due to the sun’s rays and less rainfall.

Malaysian Meteorological Department director-general Muhammad Helmi Abdullah said as of Wednesday, the maximum daily temperature of 37 degrees Celsius was recorded in the northern states of the Peninsula and the interiors of Kelantan and Pahang.

However he said this would not last for long as rain is expected in most places in the next few days. - Bernama