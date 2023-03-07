Nik Nazmi: Preliminary report on Jeram Mawar water surge tragedy to be ready soon

KOTA BHARU: The preliminary report on the water surge tragedy at Jeram Mawar, Air Putih near Chukai, Terengganu, is expected to be completed in the near future.

Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said the Department of Minerals and Geosciences (JMG) is still conducting an initial inspection at the scene and the police are still investigating the incident.

“The report is expected to be ready soon,” he told reporters after visiting the project site to build and upgrade the sewage system in Kelantan near Taman Wadi Iman, Kok Lanas, today.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that 10 people, nine of them a family from Felda Lepar Hilir, Kuantan, Pahang, were having a picnic at Jeram Mawar near Chukai, Terengganu, on Saturday before they were swept away by the water surge.

The bodies of two victims were found at separate locations at about 12.30 pm yesterday. They were identified as Azizah Eiyi, 40, and her son Zulqarnain Haikal Karim, 11.

Seven of the missing victims are related. They are Karim Abdullah, 39; Putri Balqis Izzati Abdul Rahman, 18; Putri Alleya Maisarah Karim, 16, Putri Nor Fatin Karim, 14 Putri Nurerina Natasya Karim, 10; Muhammad Haziq Ziqree Karim, six,and Putri Aryana Umaira Karim, four.

The other is Putri Balqis Izzati’s fiance, Muhammad Fikri Saliman, 24, from Batu Pahat, Johor, who had joined the family during the picnic outing last Saturday. - Bernama