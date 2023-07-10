Nik Nazmi: SPAN Amendment Bill to be tabled in next Parliament meeting

KUALA LUMPUR: The Bill to amend the National Water Services Commission Act (SPAN) or Act 465 will be tabled at the next Dewan Rakyat meeting scheduled from Oct 9-Nov 30, says Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (pix).

He said the amendment involved 10 existing provisions and two additional ones that aimed to empower and facilitate SPAN in terms of financing, shortening the service period of commission members and minimising the powers of the minister.

“We intend to shorten the maximum term of committee members from 10 years to six... we also want to minimise the power of the minister,“ he said during a briefing session on the SPAN Bill and Environmental Quality (Amendment) Bill.

According to Nik Nazmi, the two additional provisions involves the use of the commission's logo and representation and gave full authority to the commission to determine the terms of employment and disciplinary rules.

Meanwhile, he said the Environmental Quality Bill proposed to impose a fine of not less than RM5,000 and up to RM10 million as well as mandatory imprisonment of not more than five years for pollution and the release of oil waste and waste material into the environment.

“The amendment gives a clear signal that the government is serious about controlling environmental pollution and reducing greenhouse gas emissions,“ he said. -Bernama