Nik Nazmi: TNB urged to provide grid development roadmap for higher re integration

Nik Nazmi said the Malaysian government has undertaken great strides to enhance its policy and regulatory structure while fostering a comprehensive ecosystem to expedite the energy transition.

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has urged Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) to provide it with a grid development roadmap for higher renewable energy (RE) integration as a technical guide in enhancing and fine-tuning the implementation of sustainable energy policies and initiatives.

Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said this should take into account the expansion of electric vehicles and data centres, cross-border power integration, and the greater deployment of RE projects, including those announced under the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR).

“I was informed that TNB’s current grid system performance is already on par with developed economies, with 0.18 System Minutes and a SAIDI (System Average Interruption Duration Index) of 45.06 minutes.

“To ensure we remain a cut above, further upgrades to the grid system in facilitating the intended energy transition is necessary,“ he said in his welcoming address at the second day of the Energy Transition Conference here, today.

Nik Nazmi said the Malaysian government has undertaken great strides to enhance its policy and regulatory structure while fostering a comprehensive ecosystem to expedite the energy transition.

However, substantial transformations in energy production and consumption are still needed, he noted.

“This will entail much-needed investments in grid development, strengthening and modernisation. It is estimated that approximately RM180 billion up until 2050 is required to develop a robust, flexible grid,“ he added. - Bernama