Nik Nazmi to focus on flood, energy, climate change along with environmental issues

SHAH ALAM: The Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Ministry will focus on issues related to floods, energy use, climate change and environmental protection, its minister, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said.

The four main issues are in his latest portfolio as minister and are matters that Malaysians care about, he said.

“This is a huge responsibility, challenges related to current issues, for instance climate change, floods and energy. I know it is also something that youths are very concerned about.

“I will try to look at issues that will be priorities and what the government can do to shore up our readiness. We don’t just talk about tackling climate change, we need to adapt ourselves to it and try our best before it gets worse,” he said after the launch of his book, ‘Anak Malaysia: Sebuah Perjalanan Politik Progresif’ in conjunction with the Selangor International Book Fest (SIBF) at Wisma Majlis Bandaraya Shah Alam (MBSA) here today.

He said he will listen to a briefing from top management and determine the priorities for his ministry.

“I will go to the office at the Wisma Sumber Asli in Putrajaya at 8 am tomorrow and listen to the briefing by the top management.

“I will also have a special Cabinet meeting to seek guidance from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and I will see if there’s a need to announce any plans,” Nik Nazmi said.

His book ‘Anak Malaysia: Sebuah Perjalanan Politik Progresif’ details the story of the Setiawangsa MP and his reflections on Malaysian politics, and was launched by former Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik. - Bernama