Nik Nazmi to look into pressing issues under ministry to meet people’s expectations

PUTRAJAYA: Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said he will look into pressing issues under his ministry to meet the people’s expectations.

He said his ministry now needed to look into and resolve issues of public concern that were previously under the supervision of the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, as well as the Ministry of Environment and Water.

“This portfolio requires me to focus on the issues of climate change, floods, the environment, energy and so on. The people are now really concerned about these matters. In the past, people just talked about it without understanding the impact, but now they begin to understand.

“Give me some time to look into what needs to be done, before we make any announcements, we will determine what are the urgent issues,” said Nik Nazmi who began his official duties at his office at Wisma Sumber Asli, here today.

Nik Nazmi said his focus now was to ensure that the ministry would continue to move forward and make the green and renewable energy sector a success.

“Our focus now is to move forward, but we have to balance it to make it equitable and inclusive. This means that when we make the transition, we can’t leave the people behind and as such the well-being of the B40s will be our focus as well,” he said.

Meanwhile, Science and Technology Minister Chang Lih Kang who also began his official duties this morning described his appointment as a very heavy responsibility as the portfolio involved the future of the country.

“I have a lot to learn about this ministry...,” he told reporters after clocking in at 8.32 am.

Chang was greeted on arrival at the ministerial building by the Ministry’s chief-secretary Datuk Dr Aminuddin Hassim.

Also reporting for her first day as the new minister today was Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

Clad in a blue baju kurung, Fadhlina Sidek who clocked in at 8.52 am, was welcomed by Education Ministry secretary-general Datuk Yusran Shah Mohd Yusof and Education director-general Datuk Pkharuddin Ghazali when she arrived at the ministry’s lobby.

Nik Nazmi, Chang and Fadhlina are among the fresh faces in the Cabinet line-up led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. - Bernama