Nilai Medical Centre launches RM8m cancer assistance programme

NILAI: The Nilai Medical Centre launched the RM8 million NMCares cancer treatment assistance programme today to help patients from the low- and middle-income groups manage costs.

Its chief executive officer, Jasmine Lau Mooi Hun, said the five-year programme in partnership with the National Cancer Society of Malaysia (NCSM), is open to patients who meet the criteria.

“It helps cover the cost of radiotherapy and ease the load on them,” she said during a press conference which was also attended by NCSM medical director, Dr M. Murallitharan.

Beginning today, as well, the hospital is offering a free cancer screening package to its first 200 new patients.

For details on NMCares, call 010-219 9838, e-mail: wecare@nilai.mc.com or visit www.nilaimc.com. - Bernama