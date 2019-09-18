Nilai will be second ECRL station in Negri Sembilan: MB

SEREMBAN: Nilai will be the second station in Negri Sembilan for the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (pix).

He said the matter was confirmed during a briefing with Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd (MRL) officials today.

“We can now confirm that there will be an ECRL station in Nilai with the first station in Kuala Klawang, Jelebu, near Pahang. This is good news for us,” he told a press conference after chairing the state exco meeting here.

After Nilai the next ECRL stop would be Putrajaya followed by Port Klang, he said adding that the Nilai station which would provide both passenger and freight services would be located near Nilai 3.

The construction of the project will take seven years and the ECRL is expected to be operational by January 1, 2027.

The Prime Minister’s Office in a statement on April 12 announced that the ECRL project would resume at a lower cost following the signing of a supplementary agreement (SA) between MRL and China Communications Construction Company Ltd (CCCC).

According to the statement, the construction cost for Phases 1 and 2 of the ECRL had been reduced to RM44 billion, a reduction of RM21.5 billion from the original cost of RM65.5 billion.

The construction of the ECRL will link Kota Baru in Kelantan through Mentakab-Jelebu-Kuala Klawang-Bangi/Kajang-Putrajaya to Port Klang. — Bernama