Nine areas in Kuala Langat, Sepang expected to get water supply from 8pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Nine areas experiencing water supply disruption following a burst pipe in Bandar Sri Ehsan, near the KLIA Mosque, yesterday, are expected to receive water supply in stages starting at 8pm tonight.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) in a statement today said that repair works on the burst pipe were completed at 4.30 pm today.

The affected ares in Kuala Langat are Taman Langat Utama, Taman D’Menara, Taman Murnimas, RTB Bukit Changgang, Bandar Sri Ehsan, Taman Langat Murni, Bandar Mahkota and Bandar Brooklands, while in the Sepang area, it involves SOPEC Estate.

“Water supply assistance via tanker trucks to the affected areas in Kuala Langat and Sepang are still being mobilised to consumers. Those who need this assistance can contact the Customer Relations Centre at 15300,” said the statement.

Air Selangor will post updates from time to time through its official channels - Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, its website at www.airselangor.com and the Air Selangor application. -Bernama