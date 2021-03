KUALA LUMPUR: Nine areas in Peninsular Malaysia have recorded yellow or alert-level heat waves as of 5pm today, according to data released by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

The areas are Kuala Lumpur, Petaling Jaya, Sepang, Tampin, Alor Gajah, Melaka Tengah, Jasin, Tangkak and Batu Pahat.

Meanwhile, the department said it is still monitoring all areas in Sabah and Sarawak. -Bernama