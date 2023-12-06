Nine arrested over fight in Maran

KUANTAN: Police arrested nine individuals suspected of being involved in a fight in Sri Jaya, Maran yesterday.

A video of the incident had gone viral on social media.

Maran district police chief DSP Norzamri Abd Rahman said in the 1 pm incident, three individuals suffered minor injuries.

“Preliminary investigations revealed the fight was due to a misunderstanding after one of the suspects had blocked another vehicle with his motorcycle,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The suspects, aged between 23 and 59, are being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code for rioting, he added. -Bernama