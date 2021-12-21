Nine bodies, believed to be flood victims, recovered in Shah Alam

SHAH ALAM: Nine bodies, believed to be flood victims, have been recovered in Shah Alam, Selangor, since the disaster hit the district last Friday following continuous heavy rain.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Baharudin Mat Taib (pix) said two bodies were found last Sunday, while the other seven were found yesterday.

The bodies were of three women and six men, he added.

According to Baharudin, two of the male bodies were found at the Kemuning Utama trafic light in Section 33 and at Jalan Utama to Alam Idaman in Section 22, respectively, last Sunday.

Yesterday, four male bodies were found, with two of them near Subtek Bencana Seksyen 25, while the other two at Pekan Sri Muda and under the Elite Expressway near MSU in Section 13.

The bodies of the three women were also found yesterday, with two of them at the terrace houses area in Section 25 and the third at Persiaran Budiman, he said in a statement today.

He advised the public to take care of their safety and of their family, as well as to always be prepared for any eventuality during the floods.

He also sought the cooperation of all quarters to channel any information related to the flood or the discovery of bodies of flood victims to the Shah Alam District Police Headquarters at 03- 55202000/ 03-55202022.

-Bernama