Nine charged with rioting, possession of weapon in Maran

MARAN: Nine men allegedly involved in a fight here on Sunday faced charges in the Magistrate’s Court here today.

Seven of them were charged under Section 147 of the Penal Code before Magistrate Nur Syafiqah Noorinda with rioting in front of a supermarket in Sri Jaya, here at 1 pm on June 11.

They were Chai Soon Nian, 47; T. Kumaran, 44; K. Ravi, 23; T. Raghu, 40; T. S. Ramesh, 38; T. Suresh, 30, and Ling Sin Tun, 41.

They pleaded not guilty to the charge which provides for a maximum jail of two years or fine, or both, upon conviction. Bail was set at RM5,000 with one surety.

Two others, Tan Weng Kok, 59, and Tan Chien Ann, 27, meanwhile pleaded not guilty under Section 148 of the Penal Code to the charge of being in possession of a parang during a riot at the same place and time.

The charge carries a maximum five-year jail term or fine or both, upon conviction.

The court fixed bail at RM6,000 with one surety for the duo and case mention for all nine accused was set for July 28. - Bernama