Nine cops nabbed for visiting entertainment centres

KUALA LUMPUR: Nine policemen were arrested in raids at two entertainment centres in the capital, yesterday.

Bukit Aman Integrity and Standard Compliance Department director Datuk Zamri Yahya said the policemen, aged between 23 and 53, were detained in the operation which started at 10.30pm and lasted for more than five hours.

“All of them were detained, it is believed, for the offence of being customers at the entertainment centres.

“All nine tested negative for urine tests conducted on them,” he said when contacted today.

He said disciplinary action would be taken against all the policemen for going against orders to not visit entertainment outlets as instructed by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

Earlier in the year, IGP Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador had issued an order barring police officers and personnel from visiting entertainment venues, in an effort to prevent any corrupt practices within the force. — Bernama