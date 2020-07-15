Nine cosmetic products found to contain mercury, hydroquinone: Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: The Health Ministry has urged the public against using and buying nine cosmetic products that have been found to contain scheduled poison, namely mercury and hydroquinone, which can be harmful to health.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix), in a statement today, said that the products are Deeja Cosmetics Laika Cream (mercury), Dejaa Cosmetics Zulai Cream (hydroquinone), Deeja Cosmetics Yus Cream (hydroquinone), and Dnars Luvee Cream (Normal & Sensitive) (hydroquinone).

Others are Dnars Gold Lifting Serum (Night) (mercury), Sparkle Beauty Cream (hydroquinone, tretinoin & betamethasone 17-valerate), Sparkle Sun Day Cream (mercury), Qeziger Age-locking Recharging Spot A.M Cream (mercury), and MS Skinz Night Cream (mercury).

He said that the ministry through the senior director of Pharmaceutical Services had cancelled the products notification, and they are no longer allowed to be sold in the country.

Products containing hydroquinone, tretinoin and betamethasone 17-valerate must be registered under the Drug Control Authority and could only be used on the advice of health professionals, he said.

“The use of the products without the supervision of health professionals can cause side effects,” he added.

As such, sellers and distributors of these cosmetic products should immediately stop the sales and distribution of these products.

Dr Noor Hisham stressed that the sale and distribution of these cosmetic products violated the Control Of Drugs And Cosmetics Regulations 1984 and those found guilty could face stiff penalties.

He also advised members of the public who have been using the products to immediately stop and seek advice from health professionals if they experience any discomfort or adverse effects. - Bernama