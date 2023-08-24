Nine eateries in Machang ordered to close for 14 days

KOTA BHARU: Nine eateries in Machang have been ordered to cease operations for 14 days after the premises were found to have not met the standard of cleanliness stipulated under Section 11 of the Food Act 1983.

Kelantan State Health Department (JKNK) director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin said the closure order was issued after the department’s Food Safety and Quality Division had carried out an operation yesterday involving 62 enforcement officers.

“A total of 56 premises were inspected, including restaurants and eateries. Following this, 86 compound notices were issued to premises owners and food handlers for violating the Food Hygiene Regulations 2009,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Zaini said most of the violations involved the clothing of food perparers, for which 63 notices were issued.

Another 23 offences related to the failure to display registration certificates, failure to comply with general duties, hygiene of those preparing food, health condition of staff, cleanliness of premises.

Dr Zaini said owners who failed to comply with the order to close premises could be punished with imprisonment of up to five years, or a fine, or both.

JKNK also emphasised that it was the responsibility of owners and operators of food outlets to ensure that their premises were kept clean at all times. -Bernama