SEMPORNA: Marine police here detained nine individuals from Sitangkai, the Philippines for attempting to enter the country illegally via the waters of Pulau Sisipan near here yesterday.

Sabah Region 4 Marine Police Commander ACP Mohamad Pajeri Ali said the action was based on information acquired by the Marine Intelligence Unit (URM) that an orange boat operated by a man from Palau will be bringing in eight passengers comprising six men and two women from the Philippines at 7am.

“Those nabbed were aged between 16 and 65.

“Initial investigations found the eight passengers were entering the country for the first time after paying 3,000 Pesos (RM70) each to the skipper,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohamad Pajeri said marine police also seized the boat, an engine pump and the belongings of passengers including 1,570 Pesos (RM207.20) in cash.

“The seizures were made under Section 26A of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 (ATIPSOM) for carrying activities of smuggling migrants which provides for a jail term not exceeding 15 years or fine or both if found guilty,” he added.

He said marine police are committed to eradicating human smuggling activities in Sabah waters while ensuring the security of the maritime community as well as the enforcement of other laws. — Bernama