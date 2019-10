KUALA LUMPUR: Nine companies have been blacklisted for allegedly misappropriating the approved permits (APs) for motor vehicles.

Deputy International Trade and Industry Minister Ong Kian Ming (pix) told the Dewan Rakyat that some 50 firms in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor have been audited; 10 in Sabah, Sarawak and Johor; and, five in Penang.

He said on-site visits and compliance audit were conducted between September 2018 and September 2019.

Ong said this when replying to a question by Pang Hok Liong (PH-Labis), who asked whether a forensic audit is compulsory on AP recipients to ensure no leakage and corruption elements in the process of awarding and distribution.

“The ministry will continue to conduct compliance audit on all AP holders to assess the effectiveness of the open APs,“ he added.

On whether the government will make the audit findings public, Ong said although there is an intention to do so, the ministry has to be mindful of the legal repercussions.

“From a transparency point of view, we have the intention to make the findings public, but we also have to be mindful of the legal implications if we make the announcement before the investigation is completed.”

To an additional question by Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong (BN-Ayer Hitam) on what action will be taken against the blacklisted companies, Ong said they will be barred from applying for new permits, but can still appeal.

“The appeals will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis,” he said.