Nine foreigners arrested in connection with prostitution

KUALA LUMPUR: Nine foreign women suspected of engaging in prostitution with a lucrative income of up to RM6,000 a day, were arrested in a raid at a condominium in Jalan Sultan Ismail, here, yesterday evening.

In a statement, Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said those detained in the operation from about 2pm to 6.30pm comprised two Uzbek women, two Filipinas, two Belarusians, and the rest were nationals of Russia, Iran and Ukraine, aged between 21 and 38.

“From an inspection of a room in the condominium, police found 26 condoms, five bottles of lubricating oil, 13 units of mobile phones, five sex toys, seven access cards, as well as RM31,513 and US$1,900 in cash,“ he said in the statement, here, today.

Mohamad Zainal said that initial investigation also found that the women charged RM1,000 per hour for sex services offered through social media, and (each) earned between RM3,000 and RM6,000 a day.

He also said all the suspects were found without valid travel documents and had overstayed in the country. — Bernama