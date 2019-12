JOHOR BARU: Nine individuals were charged in the sessions court here today with becoming members of an organised criminal group known as ‘Geng Jackie’ which was involved in prostitution for the past three years.

All the accused, aged between 24 and 51, were charged with becoming members of an organised criminal group in the district between Nov 30, 2017 and Nov 28, last year.

Five of the accused were local men, namely, Tay Boon Soon, 47; Chong Jin Xiong, 24; Chang Soon Fah, 31; Go Boon Keong, 42; and Wong Teck Kwang, 37.

The other four accused were two local women, Wong Yoke Moy, 51, and Fong Yan Ching, 34, a Thai man Arnon Boonrod, 26; and a Bangladeshi man Md Jhaidul Islam, 31.

All of them were charged under Section 130V (1) of the Penal Code and punishable under the same section which provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years, if found guilty.

The charges against them were read separately before Judge Kamaruddin Kamsun.

No bail was offered and no plea was recorded from all accused.

Chang, Teck Kwang and Go were represented by lawyers Abd Rahim Ali and Jihad Syahida Nadia Zakaria, Yoke Moy was represented by Mohd Ashram Zakaria while the rest were not represented.

Deputy public prosecutors Rohaiza Abd Rahman and Nadia Zulkefli prosecuted and the court fixed Jan 23 for mention and for the case to be transferred to the High Court for trial.

Meanwhile, Johor Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Yusof Ahmad, when met by the media outside the courtroom, said the group was led by a local man named ‘Jackie’ and was found to have exploited foreign women for the purpose of providing prostitution services.

“The ‘modus operandi’ of the group is to get foreigners to obtain debts from ‘ah long’ or money lenders. Once they fail to pay the debts, they would end up in prostitution as a method of repayment, which I think is very serious. So I warned the groups or people behind the prostitution ring to stop this act as we will use all existing laws against them,” he said. — Bernama