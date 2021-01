BUKIT MERTAJAM, Jan 29: Nine individuals, including four teenage girls, were willing to rent a room at a luxury hotel in Machang Bubok here last night, just to have a wild birthday party.

The nine, aged 16 to 24, were arrested by a team from the Penang Contingent police headquarters anti-vice, gambling and secret societies division (D7) at around 12.30 midnight (Jan 29), based on intelligence and a public tip-off regarding their immoral activities.

Penang Criminal Investigation Department chief Rahimi Mohd Ra’ais said all of them had also violated the current Movement Control Order (MCO).

“All of them were taken to the Seberang Perai Tengah district police headquarters for documentation processing and urine tests for further investigation,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said each of them would be issued with a RM1,000 compound for violating the MCO standard operating procedure.

It is understood that they were throwing a party to celebrate the birthday of one of them. - Bernama