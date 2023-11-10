Nine individuals arrested over online crypto investment scam

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested nine individuals involved in fraudulent online cryptocurrency investments after raiding two condominium units in Salak Selatan here last night.

Cheras district police chief ACP Zam Halim Jamaluddin said the suspects detained in the 2.30 pm raids comprised seven Chinese male nationals, a Taiwanese woman and a local woman aged between the ages of 23 and 40.

He said preliminary investigations found a condominium unit was used to carry out the online cryptocurrency investment activity scam which targeted victims from Taiwan and Hong Kong.

“Each syndicate member received a commission of between RM4,000 and RM8,000 a month. The syndicate has been operating since 2019,“ he said in a statement today.

Police also confiscated seven laptops, 11 handphones of various brands, and two modems and routers each.

Zam Halim also said that all the individuals have been remanded for four days until Saturday for further investigations, and the case is being investigated under Section 120(B)/420/511 of the Penal Code.

“I call on the public to channel information related to suspicious activities involving syndicates like this to the Cheras Police Hotline at 03-92845050/5051, Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline (03-21159999) or the nearest police station,“ he added. -Bernama